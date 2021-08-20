Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)
Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0