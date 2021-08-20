Cancel
Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
U.S. SEC
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban say no evacuation extension as G7 meets on Afghan crisis

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers inisted on Tuesday that all foreign evacuations from the country must be completed by Aug. 31 while Western leaders said they would press the hardline Islamists to allow people to leave after that. Kabul airport has been mired in chaos as foreign...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in a London hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the spokesperson said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

