Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 286 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)
Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
