Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $159,000 in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.