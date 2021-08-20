Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)
Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,777 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.
