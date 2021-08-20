Cancel
‘Demonic’ devilishly dull, dim horror fare

By James Verniere
Boston Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew directors have gone from the A-list straight to director jail as fast as South African Neill Blomkamp. He exploded on the scene in 2009 with his apartheid sci-fi allegory “District 9,” featuring South African leading man Sharlto Copley. But after the under-performance of the 2013 wealth inequality sci-fi fable “Elysium” and its 2015 robot police follow-up “Chappie,” Blomkamp has been banished to the cornfield. That is presumably where the writer-director cooked up the plot and dialogue for the mediocre exorcist thriller “Demonic.”

