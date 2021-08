It’s not uncommon that a bond between two coworkers can become so close that you take on the roles of wife or husband within the realm of the office – hence the monikers work wife and work husband – but in a strictly platonic way. It’s more about the friendship and even nagging that can be compared to how couples may interact at home. However, sometimes crushes do form on those whom you share office space with, and sometimes, that crush can turn into something more. This is the love story shared in Natalie & The Damn Shandy‘s new single “Lay Eyes on You” premiering exclusively today on The Country Note.