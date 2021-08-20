Cancel
Graham County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Swain by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Graham; Swain A SERIES OF HEAVY RAIN SHOWERS WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN SWAIN AND GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 530 AM EDT At 442 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking one is a series of heavy rain showers 8 miles north of Robbinsville, or near Fontana Village, moving east at 20 mph. Additional showers are redeveloping to the west. Locations to be impacted include Robbinsville, Town Of Santeetlah, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area, Lake Santeetlah, Fontana Lake, Fontana Village, Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, Stecoah, Nantahala and Cheoah. Heavy rainfall rates of one-half to one inch per hour will be possible in these areas.

