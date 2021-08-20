Thezeusnetwork/activate

LL Bean and AMC Hike Series: Summer Across Maine - and into New Hampshire!. This hike is brought to you in partnership with L.L. Bean who is generously sponsoring the AMC-L.L. Bean hike series as part of L.L. Ben's Summer Across Maine. Join an AMC Outdoor Guide on a guided hike in Crawford Notch, NH . Your AMC Guide will start with introductions and expectations of the hike. If anything is needed to enjoy the hike- extra layers, rain jacket or hiking boots, these items can be borrowed from the LL Bean gear room. Your AMC Outdoor Guide will identify plants along the route, talk about the animals that call the Notch home, and share the human history of the area. Two different hikes are planned and alternate each Sunday, an easy hike and a moderate hike. Please read the description and decide which hike is best for you and your family based on your ability and interest. All hikes will begin at 10 am at the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch. Hikes are limited in group size and registration is required. This date we are hiking to- Ammonoosuc Lake and Red Bench - rated as EASY Sunday: July 18, August 1, August 15 and August 29 @ 10 am We will plan to hike the Around the Lake Trail to Red Bench. This is a loop hike around Ammonoosuc Lake with a detour to Red Bench from which there is a scenic outlook. There are several viewpoints of the lake and mountain views from the lake shore. This hike is just under 2 miles and is relatively easy. The hike has short hills mixed with relatively flat walking. Overall, the uphill portions of the hike will be short in distance but may have some steep sections. You can expect tree roots, rocks and uneven footing, however the pace will allow time to enjoy the views and learn about the area.