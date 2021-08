EXPECT THE BEST REALTY GROUP – FBN# 20216612515

Realty ONE Group once again ranked on Inc. 5000’s 2021 list of the “Fastest Growing Private Companies” in the country. While the Inc. 5000 list ranks companies according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, Realty ONE Group reports a record-setting year, with sales volume up nearly 100% year-over-year in the first half of 2021 and the number of opened offices up nearly 200% in the second quarter.