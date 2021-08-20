Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Patrick Bamford one of the best strikers in English football – Marcelo Bielsa

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXHqf_0bXZm9Ti00
Marcelo Bielsa has made no secret of his admiration for Patrick Bamford (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has described Patrick Bamford as one of English football’s best strikers.

Bamford ended speculation linking him with a possible move to Tottenham on Thursday by signing a new five-year contract at Elland Road.

The 27-year-old, whose previous four-year deal was set to expire next summer, had been a reported target for Spurs due to the uncertainty over England skipper Harry Kane’s future.

Bielsa, speaking hours before Leeds announced Bamford had committed himself to the club until 2026, said: “Bamford is a very important player for us and one of the best strikers that English football has.”

Bamford was the second-highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League last season with 17 goals, behind Kane, who scored 23.

Leeds will bid to kickstart their new campaign with victory at home against Rafael Benitez’s Everton on Saturday.

Expectation among Whites fans following last season’s ninth-placed finish was dampened by their 5-1 opening-day defeat at Manchester United.

Bielsa, typically, said he took full responsibility for the manner of his side’s defeat.

“The manager isn’t good if he tells you what is going to happen in the game,” he said.

“He also isn’t good because he uses resources to incorporate the knowledge so that the things that you don’t want to happen happen.

“He is only good if the process to avoid what hurts a team is effective, so that’s why I explained to the players that I feel absolutely responsible for the situations that happened in the game against Man United.”

The Argentinian said his biggest disappointment about his side’s defeat at Old Trafford was letting the fans down.

“We feel like the expectations and the hopes that the fans had for this game, we feel like we have defrauded them and if there is something that hurts a lot it is to disappoint, to not give what is expected of us,” he said.

Kalvin Phillips was a unused substitute last Sunday after Bielsa deemed he was not fully up to speed following his England exploits at Euro 2020.

But the Leeds talisman could return against Everton, who gave Benitez a dream start as their manager by beating Southampton 3-1 at Goodison Park on the opening day.

Bielsa said of the Spaniard: “Sincerely, I can’t remember if we have come up against each other, both of us have been professionals for a long time.

“What has made him successful is he puts together a very compact team, difficult to beat and he always manages to get the maximum out of the players he manages.”

Leeds will be without defender Diego Llorente for at least another week as he recovers from a muscle strain, but Bielsa has no new injury concerns.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Diego Llorente
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Manchester United#England#Tottenham#Spurs#Englishman#The Premier League#Argentinian#Southampton 3 1#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Transfer rumours round-up: Kylian Mbappe ‘rejects PSG extension’ as Tottenham ‘eye Patrick Bamford’

Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain remains in doubt, despite the Ligue 1 club completing a superstar trident with the signing of Lionel Messi. The French forward has one year remaining on his contract and Spanish outlet Marca reports the player has refused to sign a six-year contract extension as he prepares to depart for Real Madrid.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Junior Firpo speaks of excitement to work with Marcelo Bielsa

New Leeds United signing Junior Firpo has spoken of his excitement to work with manager Marcelo Bielsa. Firpo joined Leeds this summer from Barcelona for an estimated €15 million. He is expected to be a regular starter at Elland Road as a left wing-back, replacing the outgoing Ezgjan Alioski. His...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Marcelo Bielsa's new one-year deal gives Leeds good foundations to push for a European spot

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed agreeing a one-year deal to remain at Elland Road for at least next season. The Argentinian coach, 66, says his “contract is a situation already resolved”, in a repeat of last year’s announcement which came on the eve of the campaign starting. He has agreed a deal for the 2021/22 season in keeping with him signing contracts for a year at a time.
MLS90min.com

Marcelo Bielsa agrees new one-year Leeds contract

Leeds United have confirmed that Marcelo Biesla has agreed to a new one-year contract to remain in charge of Leeds. The 66-year-old has technically been leading the club this summer without a contract, having seen his previous deal expire at the end of the season - but everyone has been operating safe in the knowledge that an agreement was coming soon.
Premier League90min.com

Patrick Bamford signs new Leeds United contract

Leeds United have confirmed that striker Patrick Bamford has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract at Elland Road. The 27-year-old, who bagged 17 goals for Marcelo Bielsa's side last season, had entered the final year of his contract, but it was always expected that an extension was coming sooner rather than later.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa explains Rodrigo absence for Everton draw

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has explained Rodrigo's absence for their 2-2 draw with Everton. Bielsa insists injury niggles forced Rodrigo out. He said, "During the week he had a slight muscular issue of which he recovered quickly. If that hadn't happened he would've been our offensive midfielder in the game today.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa satisfied with a point from ‘big test’ against Everton

Marcelo Bielsa said Leeds overcame “a big test” after their first home Premier League game of the season ended in a 2-2 draw against EvertonBielsa’s side, humbled 5-1 at Manchester United on the opening day, hit back twice to earn a deserved point in their first top-flight game with a full house at Elland Road in 17 years.Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Mateusz Klich before the break and after Demarai Gray had restored Everton’s lead, Raphinha raised the roof with a thumping equaliser.“The game today was a big test for the team and this was multiplied as...
Premier LeaguePosted by
AFP

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

An investigation by the Al Jazeera broadcaster to be released Monday found that middlemen were prepared to enable a fictitious criminal investor to buy a storied English football club. The investigation found that, with the help of a fixer, Derby County FC was prepared to go through with a £99 million ($137 million) sale to a fictitious Chinese buyer, despite a ban on serious criminals purchasing a club. Under the English Football League's owners and directors' test, anyone with an unspent conviction that carried a custodial sentence of more than 12 months is barred from acquiring a club. "Posing as representatives of a Chinese criminal with convictions for bribery and money laundering, undercover reporters from (Al Jazeera's) investigative unit (reached) the brink of striking a deal to buy Derby County, twice English league champions and one of England's oldest football clubs," Al Jazeera said in a statement.
Soccerriverbender.com

Gerd Müller, 'the best striker in history,' dies at 75

MUNICH (AP) — Gerd Müller, the Bayern Munich and former West Germany soccer great known as “Der Bomber” for his scoring prowess, has died. He was 75. The Bavarian club announced his death on Sunday, with club president Herbert Hainer saying it was “a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans.”
Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Empoli snap up Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone

Empoli have snapped up Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone on a season-long loan. The Italy U21 international joins Empoli on a straight loan. Cutrone also had brief experiences at Fiorentina and Valencia over the last two seasons. The 23-year-old was purchased by Wolves for €18m in 2019, but only remained in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy