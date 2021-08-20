Cancel
Wyoming State

When Did Manners and Politeness Stop In Wyoming Food Service?

By Drew Kirby
107.9 Jack FM
107.9 Jack FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've all gone through a drive thru to grab a quick dinner when we're in a hurry, but poor customer service will ruin it for me EVERY time. When I was younger I worked in the food service industry. I bussed tables, delivered pizzas and worked in the kitchen at a couple restaurants. I was in the process of going to school and starting my career in Radio. I knew that being polite, helpful and considerate to customers was an extremely important part of each of those jobs and learning to be good at interacting with customers has helped me throughout my entire career.

107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming.

State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
107.9 Jack FM

Exciting Indoor Options For Your Bored Kids in Central Wyoming

Rain is in the forecast for the next couple days in Central Wyoming and with summer break winding down, you don't want the kids to waste any days stuck in the house! You want to give them options to stay busy and entertained. Luckily in Casper and the surrounding areas there are many options and you have to look far to find an activity that will be fun for the entire family.

