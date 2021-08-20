The Good, the Bad & the Ugly—The Long Island Iced Tea

San Simón didn't get voted Bend's best bar because we voted for them (although we did) or because they're new and bohemian as hell (although they are); they were voted best bar because from the moment it opened, the staff carried themselves like they were. Not acting like it in a pretentious way or without earning it; instead, they just wanted to mix perfect and varied drinks, have service that makes you feel like family and an ambience that feels simultaneously ancient and of the moment, like a thousand-year-old church nestled in the heart of a city that can't stop growing.