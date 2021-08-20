The Good, the Bad & the Ugly—The Long Island Iced Tea
Whether you love it or hate it, it’s hard to escape the Long Island Iced Tea. The enduringly popular guilty pleasure—which calls for a potent combination of white spirits, triple sec, sweet and sour mix, and cola—was invented in a bar on New York’s Long Island for a cocktail competition. It first became a sensation in clubs and bars around the area and then across the country. Ultimately, it become one of the signature drinks of the 1970s.www.thedailybeast.com
