Afghan interpreter pleads with Biden to save his family during CNN interview: 'Please save me and my family'

By Stephen Proctor
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Erin Burnett OutFront Thursday, guest host Kate Bolduan spoke with an Afghan interpreter who spent more than five years working with the United States Special Forces. The same interpreter, who went by the name Abdul and only spoke by phone for his and his family’s safety, was able to get an emotional message to human rights attorney Kimberly Motley that was played on CNN on Wednesday.

www.aol.com

Community Policy