If Lawrence Welk we’re alive today he’d be going ‘A one, & a two & play that funky music white boy’

<p><strong>MOOD SWINGS</strong></p><p><strong>Andy Peake. Biglittle Records.</strong></p><p>It's hard to believe this is vocalist-drummer-percussionist-songwriter Andy Peake's debut solo album.</p><p>He has such a nice, easygoing style, and he demonstrates a lot of confidence and poise - even some light humor - with his songs.</p><p>Above all, he is highly listenable, the musical equivalent of comfort food.</p><p>He's not too wild, aggressive, or experimental, but he's not at all dull, either. He has a cool, folky-rock vibe, a blend of blues, roots, and Americana.</p><p>Joining him are musicians who've played with anyone from Bonnie Raitt to Garth Brooks to Elvis Costello and Delbert McClinton.</p><p>But really, what makes the disc special is some of Peake's songwriting and whimsical lyrics, such as in his opening number, "Make Peace With the Blues," a bluesy rumba that suggests the blues aren't so bad if you know how to manage them.</p><p>His next song, "Hip Replacement," reminds me of what a former pianist for the Steve Miller Band, Ben Sidran, might have done for his acclaimed 2012 album <em>Don't Cry for No Hipster</em> or what he might have performed during one of his visits to Toledo. Called a modern-day Renaissance Man by the New York Times and "the first existential jazz rapper" by the London Times, Sidran is great at self-deprecating music and Peake's catchy single is along that vein.</p><p>Seven of the 11 songs were written or co-written by Peake, with contributions from two others.</p><p>There's something new stylistically for the two covers of classic songs, Bob Dylan's "I Shall Be Released" and Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode."</p><p>I found myself coming back to Peake's version of the Dylan classic on multiple occasions. It features guest vocalist John Cowan on a reinterpretation that's as soothing and spiritual as the original, but in different ways.</p><p>And, yes, Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" has been covered by many artists. But Peake's version doesn't sound like just another cover. There's a slower, more deliberate tempo, with just as much emphasis on storytelling.</p><p>Peake's been a Nashville-based musician for years, touring England and the United States with country, blues, and soul artists. He's been around for a while. The coronavirus pandemic inspired him to step out with his own solo album, and it works.</p>