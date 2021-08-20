Cancel
Tracy, CA

If Lawrence Welk we’re alive today he’d be going ‘A one, & a two & play that funky music white boy’

By DENNIS WYATT
Manteca Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI entered the Twilight Zone a few months ago. I returned from a trip to Best Buy with a CD player that put me back $200. Yes, they still make CD players. Yes, Best Buy still carries them although they tried to hide them in the Tracy store as if they were embarrassed to sell them. And, yes, I still occasionally buy CDs as in once a year.

