A Moody, Minimalist “Forest Estate” in Ibiza by Hollie Bowden

By Julie Carlson
Remodelista
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew from one of our favorite recent discoveries, UK-based designer Hollie Bowden: a four-bedroom holiday house sited on a wooded property on the Balearic Island of Ibiza. “The brief was to create a bohemian vacation home; unpretentious, serene simplicity with luxurious comfort, a little bit romantic and a little bit magical; high on ambience and warmth,” Bowden says. “The clients had seen my previous work and trusted my vision, they gave me a lot of creative freedom. They were keen for the scheme to incorporate more investment and statement pieces; with an emphasis on rare, unique items; they actively encouraged me to lean into my penchant for sourcing the more unusual and unexpected pieces.

