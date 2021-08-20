A Moody, Minimalist “Forest Estate” in Ibiza by Hollie Bowden

Minimalism in decor is all about deploying not-so-basic basics — that is, practical, high-quality pieces with unfussy silhouettes — to celebrate the simplicity of uncluttered, open living spaces. Minimalism became associated with modernism when master architect and designer Mies van der Rohe popularized the declaration that less is more (which originally appeared in a Robert Browning poem about a Renaissance painter — how’s that for design trivia?). In the 21st century, minimalism and modernism still coexist in stylish harmony — but minimalist style has expanded beyond its initial iteration to incorporate contemporary innovations (old Mies would have delighted in all the appliances you can hide in cabinets these days) and influences (who doesn’t love a rustic minimalist interior?). Now, as then, thoughtful minimalism feels like a breath of fresh air. Here’s how it comes together.