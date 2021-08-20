Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Names and faces

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article• An Olympic athlete from Poland auctioned her silver medal from the 2020 Tokyo Games to raise money for a life-saving operation for an infant boy, and then was told by the buyer that she could keep her prize. Maria Andrejczyk, a 25-year-old javelin thrower who overcame bone cancer and a shoulder injury to compete at this year's Olympics, said she decided to auction her medal to help the boy knowing how much she had to "fight against adversity and pain." The money is for Milosz Malysa, an infant with a heart defect whose family has been raising funds for him to be operated on in the United States. Milosz's parents posted last week that the boy was at risk of dying soon without the surgery. Zabka, a popular convenience store chain in Poland, bid $51,000 but said it would let the athlete keep her medal. "We were moved by the beautiful and extremely noble gesture of our Olympian," Zabka said. Fans have contributed an additional $76,500 to help the boy. Even before the winning bid was made, the authorities in Andrejczyk's community in Poland said they were prepared to make her a replica of the medal.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Maria Andrejczyk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Hong Kong#Australia#Auction#Andrejczyk#Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman comes face-to-face with snake in Australia supermarket

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Helaina Alati was browsing the spice aisle of an Australian supermarket when she came face-to-face with a huge snake. The head of the 3-meter-long (10-foot-long) non-venomous diamond python emerged through a space in a shelf above the spice jars in the Sydney store. “I was...
thehighlandsun.com

Australia names two new faces for squad to face India, but will miss key bowlers

Cricket Australia has named an 18-player squad to take on India for the first time since the historic T20I World Cup final and there are a couple of surprises. Experienced bowlers Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt will miss the series against India. Meg Lanning will captain the Australian side, which...
WorldPopculture

Nicole Kidman Faces Backlash for Hong Kong Quarantine Exemption While Filming New Series

Nicole Kidman has found herself in the midst of controversy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kidman has sparked backlash after she skipped Hong Kong's COVID-19 quarantine in order to film the series Expats. In response to the news that Kidman skipped Hong Kong's COVID-19 quarantine protocols, social media users have shared their unfiltered thoughts about the entire situation.
Soccermidfloridanewspapers.com

Soccer's All Whites face name change over racial connotation

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Football is reported to be considering dropping the “All Whites” nickname of its national men’s soccer team because of its racial connotation. While NZF has not confirmed it may discard the name, it says it is carrying out a variety of measures designed...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Controversy with Nicole Kidman who did not quarantine for the covid in Hong Kong

The Australian Nicole Kidman is recording a series for Amazon and in that context he traveled to Hong Kong to start working on the project. It’s about the series Expats, an adaptation of the novel by Janice YK Lee, which immerses itself in the complicated relationships between three American women who live together in a small expatriate community in the city. However, Nicole’s arrival in the region was marked by controversy.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Independent

Father-to-be receives double surprise at gender reveal

Father-to-be Steffan teed up and hit a golf ball, seeing blue powder explode into the air indicating he was expecting a son. After some brief celebrations, his partner, Lara, placed another golf ball in front of him. "We have to take a second shot," she tells him. A seemingly confused...
Daily Beast

He Was Kim Jong Un’s Party Pal. Now He Rots in a Chinese Prison.

Michael Spavor, the spirited Canadian who twice finessed visits of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang—including for a birthday bash with leader Kim Jong Un—was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison last week. The crime for which Spavor was found guilty, after having been held virtually incommunicado since December 2018, was to have spilled state secrets, including pictures, to a former Canadian diplomat who’s also been jailed all this time.
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
primenewsghana.com

World Cup 2022Q: South Africa coach Broos names squad to face Ghana

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has announced a 31-man squad to face Zimbabwe and Ghana in Group G World Cup 2022 qualifiers scheduled for next month. South Africa will travel to Zimbabwe to begin their World Cup qualifiers on Friday, September 3 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Broos'...
Foreign PolicyArkansas Online

Evacuations the focus, Harris says

SINGAPORE -- Vice President Kamala Harris asserted Monday that the U.S. must maintain its focus on evacuating Americans and vulnerable Afghans and shouldn't get distracted by questions over what went wrong in the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan. Speaking at a news conference in Singapore, Harris repeatedly declined to engage...
Arkansas Online

Finau ends 5-year drought with victory

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Tony Finau was developing a label as the player who did everything right but win. What he never lost was his belief he could beat the best. That moment finally arrived late Monday afternoon at the Northern Trust against the sunlit backdrop of the Manhattan skyline. Finau delivered the best back nine of his career to track down Jon Rahm, the world's No. 1 player, and then beat Cameron Smith in a playoff.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

"Face The Madness"

Denmark's contribution to heavy metal can hardly be overstated. There's KING DIAMOND and MERCYFUL FATE, for a start. But in terms of thrash, once you get past ARTILLERY, INVOCATOR and (at a stretch) KONKHRA, the average thrash kid on the street has not exactly been bombarded with gems from Greenland's territorial proprietors.
Public Healthnews-shield.com

The face of Covid

COVID cases still bubbling up; New variant blamed; more calls for masking. COVID-19 is back, and masks should be, too, according to public health officials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy