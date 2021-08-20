Topsfield Fair applies for liquor license - Select Board will hold public hearing
The Topsfield Fair (Essex Agricultural Society) has applied for a liquor license, and the Select Board will hold a public hearing about it during their Sept. 23 meeting. The application, which can be viewed at Topsfield-ma.gov, is for an all-liquor license, and it was filed by Fair General Manager James “Jamie” O’Brien. If the license is granted, it would be the first time alcohol would be served during the Topsfield Fair itself.www.wickedlocal.com
Comments / 0