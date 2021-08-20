Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Madison County in northwestern Virginia * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 443 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Madison... Brightwood Aroda... Pratts Twymans Mill... Rochelle Oakpark... Shelby Locust Dale... Wolftown This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Carpenters Mill Road and State Route 607 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR