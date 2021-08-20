Rangeley Selectmen Updated on Fire, Ambulance and Geese
The Rangeley Board of Selectmen toured the Oquossoc and Rangeley fire stations prior to the start of their August 16th meeting. Fire Chief Michael Bacon led the tour and explained the capabilities of the varied Fire Department apparatus. Engine #1 which has a 3000 gallon water tank capacity is kept in Oquossoc to compensate for the lack of hydrants. Rescue truck #2, also kept in Oquossoc, is equipped with Haz Mat response materials and a Jaws of Life extraction unit. Rescue boats, snowmobiles and ATVs are positioned seasonally for their appropriate response.www.sunjournal.com
