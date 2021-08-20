Blue Moon, Jupiter & Saturn shine bright this weekend

A nice lineup in the night sky will make you want to stargaze this weekend! The moon, Jupiter, and Saturn stay close all night long this weekend.

The moon this month is a Blue Moon and becomes full at 8:02 a.m. Sunday. Will the moon actually look blue? No. The term describes a second full moon in a month (which is rare) or the third full moon of four in a season. August 22, the Blue Moon is because it will be a third of four between the June Solstice and the Fall Equinox.

What makes the moon even more special is that it will be up all night and have two visible planets close by to find! Jupiter was in opposition August 19-20, which means the Earth passed between Jupiter and the Sun in orbit and put Jupiter opposite the sun in our sky. Like the moon, Jupiter will rise in the east as the sun is setting in the west in the evening. Jupiter will stay close to the big and bright moon from sunset until sunrise. Saturn is close to the two as well!

If you catch the trio in the night sky this weekend, make sure to send us your photos!

