Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Blue Moon, Jupiter & Saturn shine bright this weekend

By Kirstie Zontini
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0OIi_0bXZhg9H00

A nice lineup in the night sky will make you want to stargaze this weekend! The moon, Jupiter, and Saturn stay close all night long this weekend.

The moon this month is a Blue Moon and becomes full at 8:02 a.m. Sunday. Will the moon actually look blue? No. The term describes a second full moon in a month (which is rare) or the third full moon of four in a season. August 22, the Blue Moon is because it will be a third of four between the June Solstice and the Fall Equinox.

>>When is the next solar eclipse in the Miami Valley?

What makes the moon even more special is that it will be up all night and have two visible planets close by to find! Jupiter was in opposition August 19-20, which means the Earth passed between Jupiter and the Sun in orbit and put Jupiter opposite the sun in our sky. Like the moon, Jupiter will rise in the east as the sun is setting in the west in the evening. Jupiter will stay close to the big and bright moon from sunset until sunrise. Saturn is close to the two as well!

If you catch the trio in the night sky this weekend, make sure to send us your photos!

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
38K+
Followers
59K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Jupiter Saturn#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
AOL Corp

What the 2021 Blue Moon Means for Your Zodiac Sign

When it comes to astrology, it’s not just the sun that shapes your world. The moon is also incredibly influential, which is why you’ll want to pay particular attention to August 2021’s blue moon. But first, a primer on this lunar phenomenon. There are two types of blue moons: the second full moon in one month, or the third of fourth full moons in a season. Basically, it’s an extra cycle of the full moon that doesn’t usually happen (and no, it’s not actually blue). On August 22, 2021, we will see a seasonal blue moon.
Astronomyhoustonianonline.com

It seems that a comet that exploded near the sun at the beginning of this year has caused a scene before

Researchers believe Comet Atlas is part of a larger comet, which appeared in the night sky about 5,000 years ago. At the end of 2019, astronomers discovered an interesting comet. Comet C/2019 was Y4, also known as Atlas. Atlas’ brightness increased at an astonishing speed, making it look as if we were seeing a comet It can be seen with the naked eye (see box). Unfortunately, that hope emitted smoke. But now researchers are making up for it with an interesting discovery about Atlas.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Rare Blue Moon of August 2021 rises tonight. Here's what to expect.

The August full moon rises tonight (Aug. 22), bringing skywatchers a rare seasonal "Blue Moon." The full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," reaches its peak Sunday morning at 8:02 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). For New York City observers, the full moon will rise at 8:47 p.m., after the sun sets at 7:45 p.m. local time that day. However, it will appear large in the sky throughout both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to The Farmers' Almanac.
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have found signs of a planet that may have a life-supporting atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday. The study, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, focuses on a planetary system named after the star it orbits, L 98-59, according to a press release. Using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, the team of astronomers found a rocky planet with half the mass of Venus, as well as an ocean world in the solar system 35 light-years away.
Posted by
Fatherly

Here’s How to Catch August’s Ultra-Rare Blue Moon

The last time we saw a Blue Moon was on the night of Halloween in 2020. But there’s a special one just around the corner. And if you’re someone who is fascinated by the many forms of the moon or you’re looking for something fun for the kids to witness, here’s how to catch this month’s Blue Moon.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
AstronomyDesign Taxi

NASA Shot Lasers At The Moon For 50 Years, And One Finally Bounced Back

For the last decade, scientists at NASA have been taking aim with laser beams at a tiny reflector on the moon. Around 240,000 miles away, the panel—the size of a paperback novel—suddenly fired one back. This reflector is mounted on the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a spacecraft that has been...
Astronomydistrictchronicles.com

Here’s What The August 22 Full Moon Means For Water Signs

According to InStyle, Cancer (born between June 21 and July 22) will likely be feeling the love this month. Cancer can expect to feel very loved and supported by their closest friends and family members, which will offer them an additional sense of security. Vogue notes that Cancer may want to collaborate with those friends and family for a business or in a financial situation. They’re also encouraged to step outside their comfort zone, even if it feels awkward at first.
AstronomyPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Huge Meteor Shower With 60 To 100 Meteors Per Hour Happening Next Week

Look up in the night sky next week on August 11, 12, and 13 for a celestial light show that you don't want to miss. The Perseids meteor shower is currently underway, however the peak days to view them will be early next week. For those who don't know, The Perseids are are fragments of the comet Swift-Tuttle. Every year, the Earth passes near the path of the comet, and the debris left behind by Swift-Tuttle shows up as meteors in our sky, thus giving us a great view of the heavens. Many refer to these meteors as "shooting stars" which isn't entirely accurate since they aren't stars at all, but I get why they are known as such. In any event, you might want to start thinking of a lot of wishes because there's a good chance that you could see quite a few of these "shooting stars" next week.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Origin of dinosaur-ending asteroid possibly found. And it's dark.

About 66 million years ago, an estimated 6-mile-wide (9.6 kilometers) object slammed into Earth, triggering a cataclysmic series of events that resulted in the demise of non-avian dinosaurs. Now, scientists think they know where that object came from. According to new research, the impact was caused by a giant dark...
Posted by
Space.com

Curiosity rover finds cute little rock 'lizard' on Mars

It's a lizard, it's a cat, it's a … whimsical Martian rock!. The Mars Curiosity rover recently got a glimpse of this cute little rock feature in Gale Crater, where the rover has been exploring since 2012. The tiny textured arch is only about 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) tall, but its idiosyncratic shape had mission scientists excited.
ScienceInverse

The Earth’s core is even weirder than scientists realized

More than 5,000 kilometers beneath us, Earth’s solid metal inner core wasn’t discovered until 1936. Almost a century later, we’re still struggling to answer basic questions about when and how it first formed. These aren’t easy puzzles to solve. We can’t directly sample the inner core, so the key to...
AstronomyThe Independent

Deep space captured in high-res for the first time

Scientists have captured some of the most detailed images of distant galaxies ever seen using an international network of telescopes known as the Low Frequency Array, or LOFAR for short. By linking together more than 70,000 small antennas from all over Europe the team were able to create images that...
AstronomyApartment Therapy

Twin Meteor Showers Are Happening Tonight

If you’re located in the Southern Hemisphere or in the southern U.S., look up to the sky tonight, July 28, to see a pair of meteor showers cross paths. The Southern delta Aquariids and the alpha Capricornids will peak around the same time this evening and trickle into early Thursday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy