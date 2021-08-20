Cancel
Rangeley, ME

Challenge Cup to Highlight Oquossoc Day

Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOquossoc Day will again take place on Saturday, August 21 from 10:00-4:00pm in Oquossoc Village. The festivities kick off on Oquossoc Cove at 10am with the 3rd Annual First Responders Challenge Cup Races. Teams from the Rangeley Fire Dept., Franklin Co. Sheriff, U.S. Border Patrol and Maine Warden Service will square off in what has become a wet and wild crowd-pleasing competition. Points will be awarded towards the Challenge Cup trophy and local bragging rights in three exciting races: Kayak Slalom Relay, Blind Canoe and Crew-Style Rowing Races in the museum’s fleet of vintage Rangeley Boats. “The races are a hoot to watch from the usual spills and bumping in the kayak relay, to the blindfolded chaos and crashes in canoes, and all topped off with some competitive rowing”, offered OHM Executive Director Bill Pierce. “I hope folks will treat themselves to some good old-fashioned fun and come cheer on the special folks who keep us safe as they selflessly serve the Rangeley region. It’s just a blast to watch”, added Pierce.

