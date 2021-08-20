From Genes to Memes: New Algorithm To Help Scientists Demystify Complex Networks
Algorithm helps study of how relatively simple actions can lead to complex behaviors, from cancer growth to voting patterns. From biochemical reactions that produce cancers, to the latest memes virally spreading across social media, simple actions can generate complex behaviors. For researchers trying to understand these emergent behaviors, however, the complexity can tax current computational methods.scitechdaily.com
Comments / 0