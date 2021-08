HICKSVILLE — A community celebration is planned at St. Michael Catholic Church here Aug. 21, when the parish celebrates many milestones in its history. Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo will celebrate Mass at the church, located at 100 Antwerp Drive, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. At that time, the parish will honor the 100th anniversary of the current church, the 140th anniversary of the first church, and the 175th anniversary of the first Mass in Hicksville.