Westport, MA

We asked you to judge Westport High's summer reading list — and you kicked off a classic

South Coast Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to the Westport High School summer reading list, modern-day books have beat out the classics. Earlier this week, Westport education officials agreed to discuss the summer reading lists for grades 9 to 12 after School Committee member Nancy Stanton-Cross called the selections “gloomy and heavy” and decried a lack of “classic” literature choices for some grades.

