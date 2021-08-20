We asked you to judge Westport High's summer reading list — and you kicked off a classic
When it comes to the Westport High School summer reading list, modern-day books have beat out the classics. Earlier this week, Westport education officials agreed to discuss the summer reading lists for grades 9 to 12 after School Committee member Nancy Stanton-Cross called the selections “gloomy and heavy” and decried a lack of “classic” literature choices for some grades.www.southcoasttoday.com
