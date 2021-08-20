Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
ROCK 96.7

When Did Manners and Politeness Stop In Wyoming Food Service?

By Drew Kirby
Posted by 
ROCK 96.7
ROCK 96.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've all gone through a drive thru to grab a quick dinner when we're in a hurry, but poor customer service will ruin it for me EVERY time. When I was younger I worked in the food service industry. I bussed tables, delivered pizzas and worked in the kitchen at a couple restaurants. I was in the process of going to school and starting my career in Radio. I knew that being polite, helpful and considerate to customers was an extremely important part of each of those jobs and learning to be good at interacting with customers has helped me throughout my entire career.

rock967online.com

Comments / 0

ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
90
Followers
446
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock967online.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Service#Fast Food#Customer Service#Politeness#Wyoming#Radio#Eater Com#Indeed Com#Communication Skills#Cowboy
Related
Natchitoches, LAolneyenterprise.com

Fast Food Service is declining fast

I remember reading about a customer who went to a restaurant and was so impressed with the service that he left a large tip. Although I do not remember the exact amount, I believe it exceeded $1,000. Since that time, I’ve heard several stories about the big tippers who received exceptional service. Some reports indicate that servers have received as much as $5,000. Unfortunately, while tips are up in some cases, fast food service continues to decline.
Charitieswyomingnewsnow.tv

Food Bank of Wyoming looking for residents interested in hunger relief

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This fall, Food Bank of Wyoming is looking for Wyoming residents who are interested in Hunger-Relief. Over the past two years, our AmeriCorps Members have worked in every county and have achieved great things; they are critical to our success across the state. Our Food Insecurity Ambassadors directly serve our partner organizations to tackle food insecurity in their areas. By bringing people together, our AmeriCorps Members are helping nourish Wyoming, now and in the future. https://wyomingfoodbank.org/get-involved/americorps/
Food & DrinksPosted by
My Country 95.5

What Did Food Network Say Wyoming’s Must-Try Food Is?

So you're in Wyoming. Whether you're a Wyomingite or just traveling through, you know the Cowboy has its rugged Western reputation for pretty much anything, which also includes food. What are you thinking you want to order? A steak? Some ribs? Maybe even some fish? None of those are even remotely close to what Food Network chose as Wyoming's 'Must-Try' food.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Wyoming

A major reason people emigrate to Wyoming is because of its wilderness. You can't beat the solitude or the peace - but there are downsides too. Did you know that these 5 Wyoming animals can be dangerous. If you spend a reasonable amount of time exploring the State of Wyoming, you're likely to run into at least a few of them. See what Wyoming's top 5 most dangerous animals are below!
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

The Most Popular Dog Breed in Every State, All On One Map

Here are the dog breeds people search for most in each state. Search terms are a powerful thing. Franchise Opportunities is a company that specializes in searching the Internet, and while they mainly focus on business-related ventures, they also compiled the dog breeds most searched for in each state. A...
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Stay Away from Idaho’s ‘Zone of Death’

When we think of Yellowstone we think of gorgeous nature, loads of wildlife and of course geysers, but there is more than meets the eye going on here. If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system. This is a legal no-man's land where a legal loophole makes it possible to get away with murder and other serious crimes.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live In These States, Look Out for Black Bears

Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, there are nearly 1 million black bears in the country, and they have been spotted in 41 states.
AnimalsOutdoor Life

I Got This Nasty, Flesh-Eating Fungal Infection from a Coyote

When Aaron Hipp’s left hand started to swell and grow hot, he knew his rash wasn’t getting better. When the skin began to blister into painful yellow pustules that seemed to be eating the flesh around his thumb, he knew he needed to go back to the doctor. He had seen a dermatologist for the rash a month earlier, but the cream he’d been prescribed seemed to be making things worse.
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
WildlifePosted by
PennLive.com

Fish with creepy ‘human’ teeth captures social media attention

A fish with what looks like human teeth that was captured off the North Carolina coast is drawing a lot of attention. A photo of the fish was posted to Facebook by Jeanette’s Pier in Nag’s Head, N.C., and immediately drew hundreds of comments and a story in the Washington Post for what some termed the fish’s “creepy” teeth.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

REPORT: Colorado grandma attacked at dog park in terrifying moment

A Colorado grandma was with her granddaughter at Freedom Dog Park in Evans, Colorado when she was reportedly attacked by a large dog described as a black Great Dane. The Evans Police Department is now searching for the suspected owner that reportedly left the scene, described as a Hispanic woman with red curly hair, a gray SUV, and another dog – a Shepard mix.
Colorado Statedigitalmarketnews.com

Next Stimulus Check’s Status

Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner from the state of Colorado, was the one who introduced the online petition with the help of her husband. The name of the online petition “change.org.” As for now, the total number of Americans who have given their approval for the petition is 2.8 m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy