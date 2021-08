In the ancient world, saffron was worth more than gold (per Britannica). But while other once-expensive ancient spices, like salt, are now easily found on the shelves of any grocery store for an affordable price, saffron still remains a pricey little product. Valued at up to $5,000 per pound as of 2018, it is the most expensive spice in the world today, according to Business Insider. This is because harvesting saffron is extremely labor-intensive. It must be harvested by hand from saffron flowers at a specific time of day, and it requires almost 170,000 flowers to produce just one pound of the spice.