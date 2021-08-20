2021 CSJ ASUN-WAC Challenge Fall Football Preview

(Predicted order of finish) What to expect: The Warriors have a 74-game winning streak against OAL competition, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t continue this season. In their last 10 games against OAL opponents, McClymonds has scored 570 unanswered points. Veteran coach Michael Peters once again has a roster that is supremely talented. It begins with second-team all-Bay Area News Group quarterback Dreyan Paul, a senior who threw four touchdown passes in a 34-14 victory over Manteca last spring. Defensive back Dwayne McDougle is a threat on offense and defense, but baseball is his best sport. Tigana Cisse and Simeon Mitchell give the Warriors size and athleticism up front. Running back Tajir Golden is a home run threat any time he has the ball in his hands, and Jay’Vion Cole is part of a deep secondary and wide receiver corps. The non-league schedule is brutal with Marin Catholic, Menlo-Atherton and Pittsburg on three successive Fridays beginning Sept. 17.