Trailer For Iranian Film Playing At Venice & TIFF – Talesbuzz

"Don't get all upset at me if we ain't got enough hay this year." An official trailer is up for an intriguing film called Vanishing Knowledge, made by an award-winning fashion & wildlife photographer named Ejaz Khan. He explains: "Frank, a Vietnam War veteran, has dedicated his life to the survival of this [rare] horse breed" - the Nokota horse, and he still has 300 of them. "Today, he is fighting his own survival in the fight against cancer. It won't be long before Frank is unable to care for his horses. The lives of these [300] Nokota horses are now at risk." So he made this movie. "Originally, it was to be a documentary but after five failed attempts I decided to switch from a documentary to a feature film." The film stars Frank Kuntz as Frank, in a ranch docu-drama in the same vein as Chloe Zhao's The Rider. And another important note: 49% of all proceeds from this film will go towards taking care of the 300 Nokota horses. Take a look at the film below.