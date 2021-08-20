Their View: Global poor already reeling from climate change catastrophe

The news from the latest IPCC report could be dispiriting (life-threatening climate changes are inevitable and irreversible) but it also continues to make the case that we can stave off the worst impacts of climate change if we drastically reduce emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere. Much of the work that must be done to reduce emissions is clear, even if incredibly difficult. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy the planet…. Countries should also end all new fossil fuel exploration and production.” But more must be done. The United States and other countries can immediately expand investment and support for natural climate solutions that provide the triple benefit of reducing emissions, taking carbon out of the atmosphere, and increasing the resiliency of the natural world.