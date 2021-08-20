Cancel
Environment

Their View: Global poor already reeling from climate change catastrophe

By Sean L. Callahan
 4 days ago

The United Nations’ latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is undoubtedly the strongest warning yet that a failure to address the causes of climate change will be disastrous. No country or state will be spared. It proves what we’ve known for years: Faster and more efficient measures must be taken if we want to see meaningful environmental changes in the next few decades. At the same time, we must do a better job helping those already dealing with catastrophe.

