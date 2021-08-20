Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Metro Detroit weather: Hot but dry Friday; weekend shower chance

ClickOnDetroit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – By now, there are no secrets or hidden layers to our Pure Michigan weather, so expect more of the same this Friday morning around Metro Detroit. That means it’s a little warm and muggy to get started with temps in the mid 60s to near 70F as you head out under mostly clear skies and some patchy fog in some of our rural areas. And, it’s the first time all week we’re advising you to leave the umbrella at home! No, not because it’s only going to rain on your home today, you simply won’t need it. Make it a great day!

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Western Michigan#Detroit#Ne#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Mississippi StateCNN

Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi River to reverse flow

(CNN) — Storm surge and strong winds from Hurricane Ida stopped the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Sunday and actually caused it to reverse -- something the US Geological Survey says is "extremely uncommon." Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, early Sunday afternoon as an...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K, U.S. security and the future of Afghanistan

Can’t tell the terrorist players without a scorecard? You’re not alone. During the past two decades, we have been exposed to a plethora of foreign and domestic extremist organizations. Now a new threat has arisen. While most Americans only became aware of it during Thursday’s attack on the Kabul airport, ISIS-K has been around for several years. The group is certainly a security concern for the United States, but it poses a greater threat to the Taliban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy