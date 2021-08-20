Metro Detroit weather: Hot but dry Friday; weekend shower chance

DETROIT – By now, there are no secrets or hidden layers to our Pure Michigan weather, so expect more of the same this Friday morning around Metro Detroit. That means it’s a little warm and muggy to get started with temps in the mid 60s to near 70F as you head out under mostly clear skies and some patchy fog in some of our rural areas. And, it’s the first time all week we’re advising you to leave the umbrella at home! No, not because it’s only going to rain on your home today, you simply won’t need it. Make it a great day!