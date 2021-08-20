The Pace of Change Requires Better Testing

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 created a pressing need to give people additional ways to do their jobs and handle the tasks of day-to-day life via mobile devices and forced the growth of app innovation at a never-before-seen rate. Thanks to new application development technologies and agile processes along with open source and embedded libraries, organizations are delivering greater functionality, faster, and for multiple devices (think web, mobile, tablet, etc.). And while a never-ending stream of new apps and updates has been great for consumers, it’s proven to be a pain point for many enterprises whose testing processes aren’t up to speed, literally and figuratively.