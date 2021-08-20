Cancel
COVID roundup: Athens football game postponed, Gainesville hospital overcrowded

By Tim Bryant
This is the first weekend for high school football around the state. Several games—including a big one in Athens—have been postponed because of COVID concerns. The annual game between crosstown rivals Clarke Central and Cedar Shoals has been rescheduled because of coronavirus and contact tracing issues with both teams. It is now set to be played on October 28 at Clarke Central High School.

Tim Watson was laid to rest after a Thursday funeral at the First Baptist Church in Winder: Watson, from Hoschton, died after a battle with coronavirus. He was a firefighter and an EMT in Barrow County. The funeral for Hall County firefighter Shaun Stringer is set for 2 o’clock this afternoon at the Memorial Park South Funeral Home in Flowery Branch. Stringer, like Watson, was a casualty of coronavirus. Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville is using ambulances as treatment areas for some of its patients: the move comes as more and more beds at the hospital in Hall County are filled with coronavirus patients, most of them those who have not been vaccinated for COVID.

The public health departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield counties say they are providing a third dose of coronavirus vaccines, booster shots for those who are considered immunocompromised.

Governor Brian Kemp has issued an executive order that bans local governments from forcing businesses to require proof of coronavirus vaccinations.

