There's so much to do and see here in Connecticut, but it's surprising that there are so many people who haven't seen or visited some of the states biggest attractions. Face it, how many times have you said, "I can't wait to go here, or I really have to get there one day." Well don't worry, it happens to us all. There are so many places to see and so little time in our busy lives. So today, just for fun, see how many of these Connecticut attractions you have actually been to.