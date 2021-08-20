Cancel
Tazewell County, VA

‘It’s great to be back’

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhO7F_0bXZdZmE00
Graham High School Librarian Laura Blevins organizes the Chromebooks that will be issued to students at the beginning of the school year that begins this week for Tazewell county schools. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

TAZEWELL, Va. — Students were back in school and wearing masks along with faculty Thursday at the new school year got underway in Tazewell County. Va.

Thursday was the first day students were back in Tazewell County Schools. Families have the option of keeping their children at home and using virtual learning, but most of the county’s students were back in class.

According to figures provided by Lindsey Mullins, the school system’s director of public relations, said that 5,111 out of the 5,292 students in Tazewell County Schools were projected to be in-person learners Thursday. That comes to 97 percent of the county’s students coming to class with the remaining 3 percent working online.

“Well, things are going well, “ Mullins said. “It’s great to be back and have students in the classroom. Our employees are wearing their masks and our students are wearing their masks. And we are taking precautions to continue having the students in school and keep them in school as much as possible.”

On Aug. 10, Tazewell County Schools issued a statement saying the students and teachers would not be required to wear masks regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. This changed after Gov. Ralph Northam issued an edict stating that all of Virginia’s public school students would be required to wear masks.

Mullins said that to her knowledge, there had not been any protests regarding the mask requirement.

Other mitigation measures including frequent cleaning in the classrooms and other areas, and urging students to use sanitary wipes to clean their desks’ surfaces, are among the measures being used to help keep students and school employees safe, school officials said.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

