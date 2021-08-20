Cancel
Judge denies woman’s request for restraining order against Trevor Bauer

Cover picture for the articleA Los Angeles judge sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday and denied a five-year restraining order requested by a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters. In denying the civil domestic violence restraining order after a four-day hearing, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman's testimony, Bauer honored her boundaries when she set them.

