Elon Musk Says Tesla Bot Designed so That People 'Can Run Away From It'

If Elon Musk was hoping for waves of praise following his unveiling last week of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot designed to perform tasks, he was seriously mistaken. What Happened: Musk used the massive media attention focused on Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) AI Day to preview plans for the Tesla Bot, a 5’8” robot that would handle chores humans found either too dangerous or too dull and repetitive. Musk, who was accompanied in his presentation by a dancing performer wearing a costume resembling the Tesla Bot design, insisted his creation had “profound implications for the economy.”