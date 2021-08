The slew of US data prints on tap for the start of September are likely to sway the Dollar as the Federal Reserve retains an outcome-based approach for monetary policy. The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades to a fresh weekly low (92.66) as Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledges the “progress toward maximum employment” while speaking at the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium, with the central bank head indicating that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could shift gears later this year “if the economy evolved broadly as anticipated.”