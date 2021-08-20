Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beltrami County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Hubbard, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, South Beltrami by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hubbard; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; South Beltrami; Wadena NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA TODAY AND THIS EVENING This afternoon minimum relative humidity values will be in the 50 to 60% range from the Lake of the Woods southward toward Wadena county. A southerly wind from 10 to 15 mph will be present with gusts up to 20 mph. Later in the day, thunderstorms will also be possible, bringing rain to the area, but also the potential for erratic wind gusts. Given the extremely dry fuels, near critical fire weather conditions are expected for the afternoon and early evening hours. Any fire that does develop has the potential to quickly spread.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadena, MN
County
Beltrami County, MN
County
Hubbard County, MN
County
Wadena County, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Lake Of The Woods County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Central Minnesota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in a London hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the spokesperson said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy