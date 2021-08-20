Special Weather Statement issued for Hubbard, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, South Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hubbard; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; South Beltrami; Wadena NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA TODAY AND THIS EVENING This afternoon minimum relative humidity values will be in the 50 to 60% range from the Lake of the Woods southward toward Wadena county. A southerly wind from 10 to 15 mph will be present with gusts up to 20 mph. Later in the day, thunderstorms will also be possible, bringing rain to the area, but also the potential for erratic wind gusts. Given the extremely dry fuels, near critical fire weather conditions are expected for the afternoon and early evening hours. Any fire that does develop has the potential to quickly spread.