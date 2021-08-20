Special Weather Statement issued for Avery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Avery A SERIES OF HEAVY RAIN SHOWERS WILL IMPACT AVERY COUNTY UNTIL 515 AM EDT At 437 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking one in a series of heavy rain showers 4 miles north of Newland, or near Elk Park, moving east at 15 mph. Additional showers were redeveloping to the west. Locations to be impacted include Newland, Banner Elk, Elk Park, Beech Mountain In Avery County, Sugar Mountain, Seven Devils, Grandfather Mountain State Park, Blue Ridge Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, Minneapolis and Linville. Very heavy rainfall rates up to one-half to one inch per hour will be possible in these areas.