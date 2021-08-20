Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avery County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Avery by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Avery A SERIES OF HEAVY RAIN SHOWERS WILL IMPACT AVERY COUNTY UNTIL 515 AM EDT At 437 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking one in a series of heavy rain showers 4 miles north of Newland, or near Elk Park, moving east at 15 mph. Additional showers were redeveloping to the west. Locations to be impacted include Newland, Banner Elk, Elk Park, Beech Mountain In Avery County, Sugar Mountain, Seven Devils, Grandfather Mountain State Park, Blue Ridge Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, Minneapolis and Linville. Very heavy rainfall rates up to one-half to one inch per hour will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seven Devils, NC
City
Sugar Mountain, NC
City
Linville, NC
City
Newland, NC
City
Banner Elk, NC
City
Minneapolis, NC
City
Beech Mountain, NC
County
Avery County, NC
City
Elk Park, NC
City
Linville Falls, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Avery#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in a London hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the spokesperson said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy