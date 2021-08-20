Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

LETTER: Left shocked by barbaric act

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reader discusses animal cruelty. You only have to open a newspaper now to find, on almost every page, a report of a stabbing or shooting and cases of child and animal cruelty and neglect. It is obvious that decent people everywhere, (think front line NHS staff for example), fortunately in the majority, are having to share their world with a (fortunately in the minority at present) but nevertheless growing number of sub-humans. A typical case in point, a report on Wednesday with the heading 'puppy was thrown and beaten to death', according to the article, surrounded by a group of ‘people’. What?!

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Uk#Nhs#Rspca#Express Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Man found a tarantula so ‘humongous’, he had to call the police

A Wiltshire man who caught a ‘humongous’ tarantula on his wall was so shocked by his find he had to call the police. Tony Upton-Huang, 57 had just returned home from dropping his wife off at work on July 21 when he saw the creature on the side of his house in Swindon.
AnimalsShropshire Star

Search for Telford puppy farmer who failed to look after 55 dogs

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man convicted of failing to look after more than 50 dogs at a puppy farm. Luke Raymond Gillman, 28, previously of Arleston Brook, Telford, was convicted in his absence after failing to attend Telford Magistrates’ Court on Friday. The case...
AnimalsBBC

Woman seriously injured by her dog in attack

A woman who was attacked by her American bulldog has been left with life-changing injuries. Nottinghamshire Police said the dog turned on a child at a home in Hoylake Crescent, Bilborough, on Saturday evening. Two women at the property intervened and were repeatedly bitten on the face, arms and stomach...
KidsSunderland Echo

Campaigners welcome decrease in number of children arrested by Northumbria Police

And campaigners say the figures, released on August 23, are another major step forward for a successful Howard League for Penal Reform campaign. Since 2010, the Howard League has been working with police forces across England and Wales to reduce child arrests, helping to ensure that hundreds of thousands of boys and girls do not have their lives blighted by a criminal record.
Public SafetyBBC

Swindon Borough Council reprimanded over child death inquiry

A council has been reprimanded for failing to properly investigate the death of a child while she was in care. Swindon Borough Council was investigated by the Local Government Ombudsman in relation to the death of the girl in November 2017. The child's mother had complained about a lack of...
Montgomery County, TXyourconroenews.com

Authorities seize 84 live and 244 dead animals from Porter home

Authorities last week seized several dozen live cats from an east Montgomery County home where nearly 250 dead animals were also recovered. On Aug. 4, the Montgomery County Animal Services seized 74 live cats, eight live raccoons and two live dogs, along with 198 dead cats found in a meat freezer and 46 dead raccoons, out of a Porter home, according to the Montgomery County Animal Cruelty Taskforce.
AnimalsInternational Business Times

Woman Bitten By Pet Dog Multiple Times While Protecting Child From Canine

A woman suffered life-changing injuries while protecting a child from a dog attack in England on Sunday. Another woman, who was helping her, suffered minor injuries after the pet dog attacked her. The child was with the two women at a home in Hoylake Crescent, Bilborough, when the incident happened...
Loretto, TNWANE-TV

Police warn of something new to worry about: Meth-Gators

LORETTO, Tennessee (7/16/2019) — Police in Loretto, Tennessee added an unusual warning to a Facebook post about a routine drug bust. They issued a plea to people living in area to not flush drugs down the toilet, saying “They’ve had enough methed up animals” to deal with recently. On a...
AnimalsLas Vegas Sun

Animal trapping is barbaric

Tessa Archibald makes some excellent points in her Aug. 9 guest column, “Trapping has no place in a stressed-out ecosystem.”. This activity is primarily for recreational purposes, and causes prolonged, extensive suffering to animals. It’s an indefensible pursuit that wildlife agencies continue to encourage by permitting the trap check time to be as long as 96 hours, instead of the more humane 24 that some other states have adopted.
LifestyleBBC

Drug dealer's wife who led lavish lifestyle jailed

A woman who "reaped the rewards" of a lavish lifestyle funded by drug dealing has been jailed. Ellie Tobin spent thousands of pounds on luxury holidays to Dubai, Rolex watches and designer clothes but was living "well above her means", police said. The 35-year-old, of Widnes, was sentenced to nine...
RelationshipsPosted by
NBC News

Prince Harry and Megan could face a ludicrous legal battle over access to their children

When news broke that Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, planned to petition California courts for access to his grandchildren, 2-month-old Lilibet and 2-year-old Archie, I immediately thought of the online recovery group for adult children of dysfunctional families that I’ve participated in for nearly a decade. At least once a week, a participant seeks advice about how to handle a legal petition from a toxic grandparent trying to gain access to their minor children.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Man Gives Gives Reason Why He Says He Dumped Dog in the Desert

Last week animal lovers in El Paso were heartbroken to see a video recorded by a motorist of a young boy and an older man abandoning a Husky on the side of the road. The young man was seen taking the dog's leash and collar off before hopping into the backseat. The two start driving away and the confused pup starts chasing after the car at full speed, trying to get back to his owners.
Oregon StateKOMO News

Neighbor opens fire after Oregon couple is attacked by their own dog

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A couple suffered extensive injuries after they were attacked by their pet dog in their own backyard, but a quick-thinking neighbor was able stop the attack and save the owners by shooting the dog, police say. The incident unfolded Wednesday at around 7:15 a.m., when police received...

Comments / 0

Community Policy