Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lopsided contracts remain a fact of life for developers | Opinion

gamesindustry.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn any creative industry you care to mention, there exists a dramatic power differential between the creative individuals or companies who actually make the industry's products, and the businesses which provide the finance, licensing, distribution and market access muscle for those products. In best-case scenarios -- which are more commonplace...

www.gamesindustry.biz

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Can Fly#Outriders#Square Enix#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Indie Developer Details Terrible Publishing Contract Terms

Scrabdackle's indie developer "jakefriend" has detailed a publishing contract he was offered that could have resulted in him owing the publisher hundreds of thousands of dollars. Many indie developers make their games on their own, but some opt to get some financial and logistical help from a publisher. Naturally, getting...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Yogscast Games hires Curve's Simon Byron as new director of publishing

The Yogcast's games publishing division has hired a new director of publishing, bringing Simon Byron onto the team. Byron previously served as publishing director at Curve Digital, where he was responsible for signing hits such as Autonauts, For The King, the 25 million-selling Human: Fall Flat and recent smash hit The Ascent.
Retailgamesindustry.biz

German game companies increase by 20% - Report

The German gaming market has grown by 20% in the past year according to a new report from the German trade group, Game. According to the industry association, there are now 749 companies in the country who either publish games, develop them, or both. The report notes that the core...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Seven steps for a winning hypercasual prototype

Whether you're a veteran or an aspiring hypercasual game developer, everyone needs to start at the beginning and create a prototype for their game idea. The text before you is a detailed summary of the hypercasual workshop we created for Crazy Labs' internal teams, external studios, and partners. The goal of this workshop is to help you channel your creativity and form a prototype that can pass the marketability test and later become a successful hypercasual game.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Singapore mobile games firm Storms opens development studio

Storms, a Singapore-based mobile games startup, has opened an internal development studio. The team is called Storms Studio and has already produced a hypercasual ball runner game, AZ Run, during its incubation period. Storms claims the title has passed three million downloads in its first month and reached No.1 in...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Five reasons why game localization matters

Localization is everywhere. That is because the public can only enjoy entertainment products if they are able to understand them. You cannot enjoy movie if you do not understand what the characters are saying or read a book if you do not understand the language, right?. The same applies to...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

What is the metaverse, and why is it worth so much money?

The word 'metaverse' is becoming almost inescapable, especially for those who peruse technology and games-related headlines. Most recently, Facebook has been making big noises about transitioning from a social media company to a metaverse one. Meanwhile other companies have raised significant capital -- such as Epic Games securing $1 billion -- towards similar ambitions (Epic even stated in court earlier this year that Fortnite is not a game, it's a metaverse).
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Roblox business model criticized as exploiting children

A new investigation from People Make Games argues that children's game platform Roblox is exploiting its younger user base. According to the report, Roblox sees an estimated 200 million users a month and its core user base is between the ages of 9 and 15. Roblox users are able to...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Gamasutra rebranding as Game Developer

Gamasutra today announced that after nearly a quarter century of using a sexual pun as its name, it will rebrand to Game Developer later this week. In his first post as publisher of the site, former editor-in-chief Kris Graft announced the name change, saying the Gamasutra name stood in contrast to the output of the site.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

EA shares five innovations via Accessibility Patent Pledge, wants other devs to do the same

Today, Electronic Arts has announced it will share five patents for its previously protected technology, making them freely available to all developers and publishers. The initiative, dubbed the Accessibility First Patent Pledge, involves five solutions the company's own developers have invented to make its games more accessible to those with disabilities or medical issues, including anyone with various vision, hearing, speaking or cognitive issues.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Building Everdale, Supercell's "peaceful" multiplayer mobile game

When it comes to quality and longevity, Supercell holds itself to a high standard. If a title doesn't meet these standards, it is promptly discontinued, as demonstrated by the shuttering of Rush Wars in 2019 after three months in beta. Hay Day Pop also met a similar fate last year, after eight months.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Psychonauts 2 Review

We were long overdue for a Psychonauts sequel.16 years ago, Tim Schafer and the developers at Double Fine Productions released the first Psychonauts: a colorful platformer game on the PlayStation 2 and Xbox that was published by Majesco. The game received heaps of critical praise, and despite low initial sales, the game struck a chord with many people and garnered a devoted cult following that would end up waiting a long time for a prospective Psychonauts 2. Since the initial game’s release in 2005, Double Fine Productions would work on several other games like Brutal Legend and Broken Age before ultimately acquiring publishing rights for Psychonauts in 2011. In 2015, Double Fine announced Psychonauts 2 and launched an incredibly successful crowdfunding option to fund the development of the game, and 6 years and a Microsoft Acquisition later, the long-desired sequel is now here. Thankfully, it is quite good.
FIFAgamesindustry.biz

Zelda, F1 and PS5 can't prevent July sales slump | UK Monthly Charts

The tough comparisons with the pandemic year continue in the UK, with sales of accessories and video games down in July. However, the PS5 and Xbox Series machines remain very popular, with both devices continuing to sell out eight months after launch. In total, 146,000 consoles were sold in the...
Pasadena, CAgamesindustry.biz

TinyBuild acquires Animal

TinyBuild today announced the acquisition of Pasadena, California-based developer Animal, which it has been working with for the past two years on the upcoming arena shooter Rawmen. The deal includes up-front payments and three years of deferred payments tied to performance targets, adding up to a potential total price tag...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

World of Warships contributors quit game over loot boxes

A number of World of Warships content creators have left the title's official community contributor program over monetization concerns. As reported by MassivelyOp a recent change to an in-game item from a one-time purchase to a randomized reward caused player unrest. This month the studio released the USS Missouri battleship,...
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review In Progress

Aliens: Fireteam Elite taps into the cathartic joy of blasting apart entire swarms of Xenomorphs with a varied arsenal of high-powered guns. It’s not hard to get a sense of whether or not you’re on board with what it has to offer, since it never beats around the bush. There’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy