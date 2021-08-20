Lopsided contracts remain a fact of life for developers | Opinion

We were long overdue for a Psychonauts sequel.16 years ago, Tim Schafer and the developers at Double Fine Productions released the first Psychonauts: a colorful platformer game on the PlayStation 2 and Xbox that was published by Majesco. The game received heaps of critical praise, and despite low initial sales, the game struck a chord with many people and garnered a devoted cult following that would end up waiting a long time for a prospective Psychonauts 2. Since the initial game’s release in 2005, Double Fine Productions would work on several other games like Brutal Legend and Broken Age before ultimately acquiring publishing rights for Psychonauts in 2011. In 2015, Double Fine announced Psychonauts 2 and launched an incredibly successful crowdfunding option to fund the development of the game, and 6 years and a Microsoft Acquisition later, the long-desired sequel is now here. Thankfully, it is quite good.