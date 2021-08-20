Cancel
Environment

Beach Hazard Statement from National Weather Service

shoredailynews.com
 4 days ago

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…. * WHAT…Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE…In Maryland, Maryland Beaches. In Virginia,. Virginia Beach, and Accomack and Northampton Counties. In. North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN…Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away. from shore into...

shoredailynews.com

