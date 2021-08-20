Beach Hazard Statement from National Weather Service

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Beach Hazards Statement, which is in effect from 2 PM CDT this afternoon through this evening. * LOCATIONS...Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * TIMING...Winds and waves will increase this afternoon with the worst conditions expected mid to late this afternoon into the early evening. * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS...Are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...Can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.