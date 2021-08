It's that time again! Jaymes is checking in with Soap Opera Digest editorial director Stephanie Sloane for the latest daytime TV headlines. There's some big news coming from the Days of our Lives set. According to Sloane, Melissa Reeves, who has played the role of Jennifer Horton on and off since 1985, will return to the hit soap for Christmas! In September 2020, Reeves opted to remain off the series as she lives in Nashville and commuted to LA for tapings. The star's children also welcomed babies, so she wanted to remain close to family in Tennessee.