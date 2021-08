Last seasonIn a now-familiar cycle, the tenure of Jose Mourinho quickly transformed from hope to division and then derision at Tottenham last season. Sacked before the League Cup final, with Ryan Mason taking temporary charge in the latter stages of the campaign, Spurs laboured to a seventh-placed finish and the dubious honour of a spot in the Europa Conference League. With 23 goals and 14 assists, Harry Kane continued to be the club’s talisman, while Son Heung-min was a prolific deputy, but their individual highlights cannot disguise the overall sentiment of disappointment that has led to a summer of such...