Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Thailand reaches 1 million COVID-19 cases, plans vaccine boosters

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5BbF_0bXZaKfw00

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s passed the 1 million mark in coronavirus cases on Friday, 97% of which were recorded in the past five months, as the country struggles to boost vaccinations and get on top of one of Asia’s most severe COVID-19 outbreaks.

Authorities on Friday reported 19,851 cases and 240 fatalities, taking total confirmed infections past 1 million and deaths to 8,826, a death ratio of 0.87% of confirmed cases.

Thailand had kept the coronavirus largely under control and enjoyed only partial restrictions for much of the pandemic until it was hit in April by the virulent Alpha variant, followed later by the Delta variant, when few people were vaccinated.

Health officials have been rushing to shore up vaccine supply having inoculated just 8.3% of its population of over 66 million.

With concerns about efficacy of inactivated virus vaccines against the Delta variant, Thailand is planning to administer booster shots, health official Sopon Iamsirithawon told reporters.

Either the AstraZeneca vaccine or mRNA-type vaccines will be given to the estimated 3.4 million people in Thailand who were administered the Sinovac brand. Booster doses have already been given to medical and frontline workers who received the Chinese vaccine.

Authorities are also mixing AstraZeneca and Sinovac shots to boost immunity and as a workaround for supply issues.

The government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, including its vaccination policy, has fuelled a recent revival of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who has stood by his administration’s strategy.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Sinovac#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic powder - NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - The contaminant found in a Japan-bound lot of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines is suspected to be a metallic powder, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing sources at the health ministry. The report late Thursday cited the ministry as telling NHK that the particulate matter reacted to magnet...
HealthPosted by
IBTimes

1.63M Doses Of The Moderna Vaccine Under Investigation Over Contamination Concerns Found In Japan

A total of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine were suspended from use by Japanese officials after concerns of possible contamination. As many as 39 reports of a foreign substance that appeared to be floating in the vaccine vials were reported by medical workers at eight vaccination sites in Ibaraki, Saitama, Tokyo, Gifu, and Aichi, Japan, according to Kyoda News.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Worldmediaite.com

Anti-Vaxx Nurse Reportedly Switched Thousands of Covid-19 Vaccines with Saline

A nurse in Germany has been accused of swapping thousands of vials containing the Covid-19 vaccine with saline solution. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from Sven Ambrosy, the district administrator of Friesland, northwest Germany, a nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April 2021 at the Roffhausen immunization center.
WorldThe Independent

Wuhan orders entire population to test for Covid-19 after rare outbreak

Authorities in Wuhan have ordered the entire population to test for Covid-19 following a rare outbreak in the city. Seven locally transmitted cases have been recorded for the first time in more than a year, in the same area coronavirus was first discovered in 2019. China is currently seeing one...
Posted by
Shin

Did Coronavirus Variants Really Emerge from Vaccine Clinical Trials?

There’s an uncanny observation that the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)— Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta — arose soon after the vaccine clinical trials in the same countries. As a result, some have speculated that the trials instigated the evolution of those VOCs. Let’s see if they have a point.
Public HealthRapid City Journal

COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available for immunocompromised

The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that a third shot of both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available for immunocompromised individuals following approval by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization amendment. “We are inviting all immunocompromised...
Public Healthwsau.com

Canada approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

(Reuters) – Canada on Friday authorized the use of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents, with the country’s health regulator calling it safe and effective for the 12 to 17 age-group. The vaccine was previously authorized for use by Health Canada in only adults over the age of 18. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy