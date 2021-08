With another seven days in the books, we’re catching you up on the best new music with the 258th installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I decided to flip dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign‘s Cheers to the Best Memories project with a mix of Blu, Mickey Factz and Nottz‘s The Narrative EP, Dame D.O.L.L.A‘s Different On Levels the Lord Allowed album, Earth, Wind & Fire and Lucky Daye‘s “You Want My Love” collaboration, and the late Aaliyah‘s One In A Million album (which has finally made its way onto streaming services).