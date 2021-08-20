Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: Thailand passes 1M cases as latest surge drops

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Pvll_0bXZaDUr00
Virus Outbreak Thailand (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BANGKOK — Thailand passed 1 million total coronavirus infections Friday as its latest surge dropped below 20,000 daily cases for the first time in 10 days.

Over 97% of the cases counted since the pandemic began have been since April.

The outbreak connected to Bangkok entertainment venues and travel during the traditional new year in mid-April grew more serious when the delta variant was detected in crowded construction worker camps and spread into markets, communities, and families.

The government closed public places and imposed other restrictions last month, but infections and deaths remained high.

On Friday, however, the Disease Control Department’s daily statistics report showed the average number of COVID-19 tests has fallen over the past seven days.

Thailand reported 19,851 new cases on Friday.

Apisamai Srirangsan, a deputy spokesperson for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said in a briefing that although the number of daily cases remains high, it seems quite steady.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— In northeast Florida hot zone, the patients rapidly filling wards are younger and sicker than before

— As if recent disasters weren't bad enough, Haiti s only medical oxygen plant was damaged by quake

— Bangladesh factories, malls reopen as economic worries trump its worst virus surge

— GOP governors, big-city school districts battle over mask mandates

— Peace Corps is preparing to resume work abroad, but its speed will depend on the pandemic

— US is still gathering data on if, when booster might be needed for J&J's one-dose shot

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

— Malaysia expanded freedoms for those fully vaccinated Friday, allowing them to dine in at eateries and visit night markets despite record high daily infections.

businesses have been allowed to reopen as authorities this month begun to ease restrictions after nearly three months of lockdown.

It’s widely viewed as a flip-flop in policies to tackle the pandemic. Daily infections in Malaysia hit 22,948 on Thursday, more than doubled since a lockdown began June 1. The country’s total infections have surged to nearly 1.5 million while 13,000 people have died.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, a caretaker leader since he resigned Monday, also said picnics, camping and non-contact sports are allowed for those fully vaccinated. He said the decision was made as over half Malaysia’s adult population have been fully vaccinated.

Some eateries reportedly voiced concern due to high daily virus cases. The Malaysian Medical Association also said authorities should focus on ramping up vaccination to cover at least 80% of the adult population.

___

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea’s new infections exceeded 2,000 for the second straight day as officials extended the highest level of social distancing restrictions short of a lockdown in large population centers.

Seoul, Busan, Daejeon and the southern resort island of Jeju will remain under the strongest social distancing rules for at least another two weeks. The rules prohibit private social gatherings of three or more people after 6 p.m. and force nightclubs and churches to close.

Senior Health Ministry official Lee Ki-il said indoor dining hours at restaurants and cafes will be reduced by an hour to until 9 p.m.

Some experts say officials should tighten social distancing even further, such as forcing more white-collar workers to work from home and expanding the gathering restrictions to daytime hours.

___

SYDNEY — A lockdown in Australia’s largest city was extended through September and tougher measures to curb the coronavirus’s delta variant were imposed Friday, including a curfew and a mask mandate outdoors.

New South Wales state, which includes Sydney, reported 642 locally acquired infections in the latest 24-hour period.

Sydney has been locked down since late June due to the outbreak caused by the more contagious delta variant. Since then, 65 people have died from COVID-19 in New South Wales, included four overnight.

The Sydney lockdown was to end on Aug. 28, but the state government announced it will continue until Sept. 30.

The entire state has been in lockdown since last week because the virus had spread from the city.

A curfew will apply from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday in the worst-affected Sydney suburbs. Wearing masks will be compulsory across the state outside homes. Previously, masks weren’t compulsory in all circumstances outdoors.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s first coronavirus outbreak in six months has spread from the largest city of Auckland to the capital, Wellington.

Health authorities said Friday that three people in Wellington who recently visited Auckland had tested positive. They said the outbreak had grown to 31 cases.

The government also expanded the lockdown that had been put in place Tuesday after the first community case was found in Auckland. All of New Zealand will remain in lockdown until at least next Tuesday. Previously it had been a three-day lockdown for the nation and a seven-day lockdown only for certain areas.

Genome testing has linked the outbreak to an infected traveler who returned from Sydney earlier this month and was quarantined, although health authorities don’t yet know how the virus escaped quarantine.

New Zealand is continuing to pursue an elimination strategy aimed at wiping out the virus entirely.

___

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has declined to block restraining orders against Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban.

The justices remanded Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeal in Austin for a hearing. The court did not issue an opinion for its Thursday decision.

The move comes the same day as the Texas Education Agency dropped, for now, enforcement in the state’s public school systems of Abbott’s mask mandate ban.

In a public health guidance letter issued Thursday, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban.

___

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — More than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards have been confiscated at cargo freight facilities at the Anchorage airport as they were being shipped from China.

Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the cards in the last week as they arrived in small packages.

An agency spokesperson said there were between 135 to 150 packages found in Anchorage, all sent by the same person in China. Each package contained a small number of the fake cards, between 20 to 90 cards.

A high volume of counterfeit vaccination cards have been detected nationwide.

Another 3,600 fake cards were found recently at cargo facilities in Memphis. Federal law enforcement officers are investigating.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Texas Education Agency#Gop#Peace Corps#J J#Ap#Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFrankfort Times

The Latest: Melbourne extends lockdown amid delta cases

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, has extended its lockdown in a bid to stamp out an outbreak of the coronavirus. Melbourne’s lockdown will be extended for a second week until the end of Aug. 19, the Victoria state government said Wednesday as it reported 20 new infections.
TravelMarion Chronicle-Tribune

The Latest: Japan races to vaccinate as coronavirus surges

TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympics have ended, but cases are still rising amid calls to limit gatherings. On Friday, Tokyo reported 5,773 new cases, surpassing the previous record of 5,042 set last week. Yet many people are ignoring government requests to avoid travel and are gathering at bars and restaurants even as the coronavirus spikes.
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Britain reports 33,074 new coronavirus cases

LONDON — Britain reported 33,074 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily rate since July 23. The numbers are fueled by the delta variant, which is dominant throughout the U.K. Health experts say Britain needs to achieve a much higher level of vaccination if it hopes to control the disease. About 60% of the U.K. population has been fully vaccinated.
ProtestsPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Lithuanian protestors decry COVID health passes

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Some five thousand people rallied outside Lithuania’s parliament to protest COVID-19 health passes that Lithuanians will need shortly to enter cafes, shops, public transportation and other venues as the Baltic government ponders new restrictions. The government in Vilnius plans to impose the restrictions mid-September that could also...
Public Healthwestplainsdailyquill.net

The Latest: CDC: 1M in US got coronavirus booster shots

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorized for people with weakened immune systems. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Georgia StateFrankfort Times

The Latest: Georgia hospitals swamped by COVID-19 cases

ATLANTA — Georgia hospitals are raising alarms about being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients as coronavirus infections rise rapidly across the state. Clinical leaders from four coastal Georgia hospitals said at a news conference Monday that their institutions are rapidly running out of beds and pleaded that more people get vaccinated and wear masks.
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest:

CANBERRA, Australia — Qantas Group said on Wednesday the Australian airline company will require all of its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Front-line employees – including cabin crew, pilots and airport staff – must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, while remaining Qantas employees have until the end of March, the Sydney-based company said in a statement.
Militarytexassignal.com

Should the Military be deployed to fight the latest COVID surge?

Texas’ hospital system is being overwhelmed by the COVID-19 surge wrought by the Delta variant. More than 50 hospitals have run out of ICU capacity. Austin has only two ICU beds left thanks to the city seeing a record number of people in the ICU and on ventilators with COVID-19. In North Texas, children’s hospitals are at 97 percent capacity with the school year about to begin. Total ICU bed utilization across the state is at 90 percent. Some are saying that this wave is the worst one Texas has seen so far. With only 44 percent of Texans fully vaccinated and Governor Greg Abbott refusing to allow mask or vaccine mandates, things can get a lot worse before they get better.
Georgia StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Georgia care workers alarmed by virus surge

ATLANTA — Georgia health care workers on Friday expressed increasing alarm and frustration with a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus amid continuing, scattered efforts to try to increase the state’s low vaccination rate. “I can’t comprehend why — after fighting this war for...
TravelAviation Week

Taiwanese Carriers Latest To Trial IATA Travel Pass

After piloting a number of health verification applications since the start of the year, Taiwan’s two largest carriers China Airlines and EVA Air have now announced their intention to commence trials of the IATA Travel Pass. From Aug. 30 the island’s state-owned carrier China Airlines will utilize... Subscription Required. Taiwanese...
Albany, GAAlbany Herald

WILL THAULT: Fake vaccination cards ... the latest rage

Fake IDs have long been the underage smoker/drinker’s best friend, but how about fake vaccination cards? Actually, they’re not fake. They’re authentic CDC COVID-19 vaccination cards that were reportedly being sold on eBay. This, according to an online article I found on the Albany Herald’s website earlier this week, was allegedly being done by Chicago pharmacist Tangtang Zhao, who was arrested on 12 counts of theft of government property by the FBI last Tuesday. The department charges that he sold 125 of these cards to 11 different buyers for about $10 each.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Public Healthtravelawaits.com

Several Airlines Now Banning Cloth Face Coverings During Flights

Some airlines are changing their policies on what constitutes an acceptable face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its flights. Finland’s largest airline, Finnair, recently announced that passengers will no longer be allowed to wear fabric masks on flights. Because “fabric masks are slightly less efficient at protecting people from infection than surgical masks,” the airline now only accepts “surgical masks, FFP2 or FFP3 respirator masks without a valve, or other valve-free masks with the same standard (N95).”

Comments / 0

Community Policy