Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Sky broadband not working: Internet issues hit users across UK on specific websites

By Andrew Griffin
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4Am9_0bXZa7Hk00

Users with Sky broadband appear to be having trouble loading some websites.

The issues appear to be a result of errors in the domain name system, or DNS, which is something like a phone book for the internet. Users of Sky internet appear to be having their requests sent the wrong way, which is stopping them working – and affecting everything from many of the country’s biggest banking apps to eBay.

The problems might appear like any other outage, with websites failing to load or showing error messages. A number of users have complained about the problems on Twitter, where Sky said it was investigating the problems.

“We are aware of this issue and our teams are currently investigating,” it said to one user who complained about a “major outage”.

Some DNS issues can be fixed by using a different service, such as the one provided by Google. But the nature of the outage seems to mean that fix – which will work often at times when a broadband provider is not showing sites correctly – is unlikely to work.

If you do wish to try changing it, then instructions for doing so can be found on Google’s website, which includes the details as well as how to change the settings on PC, Mac, and iOS and Android devices . While the problem appears to be in a different part of the process – and changing it is unlikely to work in this case – switching to Google is unlikely to cause any problems if done properly.

Some users report having had success while connecting thorugh a virtual private network, or VPN. Setting one up can be somewhat fiddly, but relatively easy, and you can find our rundown of the best services as well as a guide to using them here .

If that doesn’t work, and it may not, then there is a potentially simpler solution: switch away from Sky internet. If you are trying to access the internet on your phone, and can use its data connection rather than the Sky WiFi one, it should be able to get online as usual.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Android#Sky Broadband#Uk#Dns#Mac#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
TechnologyTom's Guide

How to know if someone blocked your number

It's a terrible feeling: You meet someone new, you hit it off really well, and you're texting back and forth a dozen times a day. But then the responses get fewer and farther between. Then they taper off entirely. And all you can do is wonder, "Did they block me?"
InternetGhacks Technology News

Google issues another security threat warning - fourth time in two months

Google Chrome has more than 2 billion users worldwide. This does make the browser a significant target of hackers and other cybercriminals, and unfortunately, the security features aren’t always enough to keep users safe. Just this weekend, the tech giant issued its fourth urgent update in two months. I feel that now might be the time to start looking at safer browsers.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reader's Digest

The 4 Things You Need to Do Before Deleting an App

It’s always a good idea to remove apps taking up precious space on your phone—especially ones that could be spying on you. But for some apps, you’ll need to do more than simply hit the “delete” button. While you may think you’ve dumped an app, its remnants could still be lurking in the background, leaving your device vulnerable or causing other issues.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Google just banned these apps with millions of downloads

Online dating has been around for many years, with apps like Tinder and Bumble exploding in popularity. Especially when people were encouraged to stay home during a pandemic, online dating seemed like the next best thing. But if you are unaware, there are mobile apps that take things too far....
Businesskomando.com

Big Tech companies have profiles on you – Here’s how to see them

It should be no surprise to anybody that social media and tech companies gather a lot of information about you. In most cases, you supply the data willingly (or sometimes begrudgingly) so that you can access their services. Tap or click here for 10 Facebook privacy and security settings you need to change right now.
Personal FinanceBBC

Sky Broadband says online access problems resolved

Sky Broadband says problems that left some customers unable to access a number of websites and apps have been resolved. Customers complained they could not reach online bank accounts at Halifax, HSBC, TSB and Santander. Some people said they could not access a major hotel booking site. Sky had tweeted...
Cell Phonesyourmoney.com

Mobile banking outages blamed on Sky broadband glitch

Bank customers have been reporting issues with mobile banking apps to outage monitoring website Downdetector since early this morning. The website showed a surge in reported issues at Santander, HSBC, TSB, First Direct, Natwest, Co-op Bank, RBS and Halifax. Several banks used social media to suggest customers logged on to...
Cell Phonesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

The 'Joker' virus has returned to Android: empty your bank accounts without you noticing it and it is hidden in these apps on the Google Play Store

The Belgian Police warned about the return of the 'Joker' virus , which attacks Android devices and hides itself in various applications on the Google Play Store . This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.
Internetsuburbanchicagoland.com

WordPress Update: Google’s SiteKit crashing websites across internet

WordPress Update: Google’s SiteKit crashing websites across internet. Google’s once essential SiteKit, popular plugin for WordPress websites, has crashed this week taking down thousands of websites and making them inaccessible to their owners. Owners who try to access the site will be directed by email to go into “Recovery Mode”...
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Websites at 30 - how much has the internet changed?

Sir Tim Berners-Lee developed the World Wide Web (WWW) in 1989 while working at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. Shortly after, the first website ever was launched, on August 6, 1991 -- and thirty years on, the look, design and functionality of a website has completely transformed. To...
EconomyThe Quietus

Secondary Ticketing Websites Face Threat Of UK Ban

The Competition and Markets Authority has proposed fresh regulations to put a stop to the "unscrupulous" market. Secondary ticketing websites could be closed down in the UK under new proposals designed to stop "unscrupulous" ticket touts. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has put forward new legislation that would effectively...
WorldNew York Post

Facebook, Google build undersea internet cables for users in Asia and Africa

Facebook and Google are building undersea internet cables around the world — and are betting that the investments will bring in millions of new customers. Facebook revealed Sunday that it is helping build a 7,500-mile cable connecting countries including Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan. The cable, called Project Apricot, is expected to launch in 2024 and will help deliver better 4G, 5G and broadband internet to the region, according to Facebook.
Public Healthsecuritymagazine.com

Security vulnerability in COVID-19 testing website allowed access to user information

According to news reports, California-based medical startup Total Testing Solutions has removed a website that allowed customers to access their test results after a customer found a vulnerability that allowed access to other people’s personal information. Total Testing Solutions, which has 10 COVID-19 testing sites across Los Angeles, processes “thousands”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy