Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Sean Lock fans want comedian’s hilarious book The Tiger Who Came for a Pint to be published for charity

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7Si0_0bXZa1zO00

Sean Lock fans want the late comedian’s version of kids book The Tiger Who Came to Tea published.

Lock died of cancer on Wednesday (18 August), with his fans and close friends, including comedians Bill Bailey and Harry Hill, sharing funny clips and memories of the comic.

One such clip that did the rounds on social media was from 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, in which he revealed he had reworked Judith Kerr’s The Tiger Who Came to Tea into his own story called The Tiger Who Came for a Pint.

The opening line of the book reads: “There was once a tiger who fancied a pint – not Carling, of course, that was too weak and too gassy. He wanted a pint that packs a punch, like Stella or Kronenbourg.”

Lock then revealed how the book continued.

“The tiger was thirsty and needed something to wash down the zookeeper he’d just eaten.

“He liked the atmosphere of Wetherspoon’s, plus he was barred from The King’s Head for mauling the darts team.”

The book ends with the tiger getting so drunk that he urinates on the bar and struggles to get a cab back to the zoo because they won’t accept tigers in the backseat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAxWg_0bXZa1zO00
Sean Lock fans want his funny version of ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ to be published (Getty Images)

He eventually manages to convince a driver who believes he’s actually a person wearing a onesie.

Lock’s fans think the book should be published, with the proceeds going to Cancer Research.

One person said it would a “top tribute” to the comedian, with another one stating: “Need to get this book printed and in shops in memory of Sean Lock.”

In his tribute to Lock, Bailey said that the comedian was “still joking” in “his last few days”.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Hill
Person
Judith Kerr
Person
Bill Bailey
Person
Sean Lock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Comedians#Pint#Cancer Research#Lock Bailey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Comedian Sean Lock has died aged 58

Comedian Sean Lock has died at the age of 58, his agent has announced today. Known and loved for his captain role on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, the comedian also appeared on shows such as QI, The Last Leg and Have I Got News for You. The news was...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Harry Hill on Sean Lock: ‘The comedian’s comedian who took us all by surprise’

Sean was maybe a year ahead of me on the London comedy club scene and already had a reputation among comics as one to watch. He was really original and exciting and I wanted to be his friend. Physically tough, comfortable in himself and cool like Steve McQueen was cool, he was great company – very bright and naturally witty. He didn’t have to try too hard; he wasn’t one of those comics who was full of nervous energy and felt the need to be permanently “on”. We ended up sharing a flat together in Edinburgh for the festival. On his poster that year he billed himself as “The Natty Rebel Returns”. I liked that: “The Natty Rebel.”
CelebritiesThe Independent

Sean Lock: Remembering the late comedian’s funniest TV moments

Comedian Sean Lock has died from cancer at the age of 58. “Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy,” a statement from his agent read. Following the news,...
CelebritiesVulture

Sean Lock, Comedian and British Panel-Show Legend, Dead at 58

Sean Lock, the English comedian who’s perhaps best known as a tenured, deadpan captain on the panel shows 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, has died at the age of 58. Lock’s agent confirmed to BBC News that the cause of death was cancer, and he was “surrounded by his family” at home. Since 2005, Lock’s heady presence on Channel 4 made him a fan-favorite among viewers: There’s a solid chance you’ve seen viral clips of his work, whether it was about a carrot in a box, challenging wanks, or constructive criticism to children actors. Prior to his panel-show era, Lock wrote and starred in his own 2002 recluse sitcom, 15 Storeys High. Several prominent comedians from across the pond, including Bill Bailey, Jimmy Carr, and Stephen Merchant have mourned the loss of their close friend on social media. Ricky Gervais also wrote that Lock was “one of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation.” He is survived by his wife and three children.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

32 of the funniest and most moving tributes to Sean Lock following the comedian’s death, aged 58

The comedian Sean Lock, best known for his role on the panel show 8 out of 10 Cats, has died aged 58 following a battle with cancer. Lock, best known for his deadpan style, was a captain on the popular Channel 4 show as well as its hybrid show 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, opposite Jon Richardson.He also appeared on other panel shows such as QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, the BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High, as well as numerous tours as a stand-up...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jay Pickett dies aged 60

Jay Pickett has died aged 60. The US actor - who appeared in soap operas 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives' - passed away unexpectedly on the set of his new movie 'Treasure Valley' while preparing to shoot a scene. Travis Mills, the movie's director, wrote on the motion...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.

Comments / 0

Community Policy