LOCAL: Henri makes the turn, but increases our rip current risk

FRIDAY : It's going to be another hot one across the First Coast! High temperatures this afternoon will warm into the mid-90s with heat index values reaching 105 degrees. Be sure you are staying hydrated if you are spending time outdoors! A few showers and one or two isolated thunderstorms will roll through later this afternoon, bringing a brief cool off to the areas in the downpours. Skies will clear out overnight with lows dropping into the mid-70s

WEEKEND : Both Saturday and Sunday will start off beautiful! We will see partly to mostly sunny skies, and that sunshine will help heat temps up into the low 90s. Into the afternoon clouds and showers will start to increase. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well as the occasional gusty winds. It will by no means be a washout but keep that umbrella handy!

NEXT WEEK: Afternoon showers will continue next week and temperatures start to cool into the upper 80s.

For more information on both of these tropical systems check our latest update here.

RIP CURRENTS: It's always a good idea to talk to the lifeguards and only go out where they can see you. The risk of rip currents always exists, especially around jetties and piers. Have fun, yet play it safe.